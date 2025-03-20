Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Trump administration takes aim at UPenn amid suspected Title IX violations

FUNDING CONCERNS – UPenn’s federal funding appears at risk amid an investigation into suspected Title IX violations. FOX Business learned that the Trump administration said it paused $175 million in funding over the school’s inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Continue reading …

‘SWIFT ACTION’ – Former collegiate swimmerRiley Gaines praised the Trump administration for seeking a halt to UPenn’s federal funding over the Ivy League institution’s inclusion of transgender athletes in women’s sports. Continue reading …

CALL TO ACTION – Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill., has called on President Donald Trump to “pull all federal funding” from the Deerfield Public School District over the state’s transgender locker room policies. The district clarified that under current policy, no student “is required” to change in front of others.Continue reading …

‘CRUEL AND DEPRAVED’ – Former USWNT star Megan Rapinoe took aim at President Donald Trump’s executive order effectively banning transgender athletes from girls’ and women’s sports, calling the act “cruel and depraved.” Continue reading …

REJECTED – A Texas judge ruled against the state attorney general’s request for an injunction that sought mandatory gender testing in women’s sports sanctioned by the NCAA. Continue reading …

MONEY TALKS – WNBA star Angel Reese and the Rose Basketball Club won the Unrivaled league’s inaugural championship, and it came a $50,000 bonus for players. Continue reading …

‘ABSOLUTE JOKE’ – South Alabama basketball coach Richie Riley had a strong reaction to the NCAA’s decision to rescind the school’s invitation to the NIT. Continue reading …

READY TO GO – Duke coach Jon Scheyer said the Blue Devils are optimistic Cooper Flagg will make his return to the court in time for the team’s first round game in the NCAA Division I men’s basketball tournament. Continue reading …

COLLEGE BASKETBALL CROWN – A new single-elimination postseason basketball tournament, dubbed the College Basketball Crown, will feature 16 men’s teams from March 31 to April 6. Schools from the Big Ten, Big 12 and Big East, along with additional at-large participants, will be featured. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – North Carolina is contending with some doubters this March Madness, but the Tar Heels silenced some critics by dominating San Diego State in a First Four matchup. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – DeMarcus Lawrence’s 11-year run with the Cowboys is over, but his departure sparked a war of words with his former teammate Micah Parsons. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Minnesota Vikings have ended their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers, which makes J.J. McCarthy the team’s likely starter going forward. Colin Cowherd discusses why the Vikings decided against signing Rodgers. Watch here …

