Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: White House plans to host Chiefs, Trump attends NCAA wrestling championship

‘SPECIAL’ MOMENT – President Donald Trump attended the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Philadelphia this past Saturday. Oklahoma State wrestler Wyatt Hendrickson pulled off an upset victory to secure the national title and described Trump’s support of him as “special.”Continue reading …

WELCOME TO D.C. – President Donald Trump confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs have been invited to the White House to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl LIV victory, which was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Continue reading …

‘GREAT HONOR’ – On the eve of MLB’s Opening Day, the White House announced the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will travel to Washington. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the opportunity to visit the White House is a “great honor.” Continue reading …

TOO LATE – President Donald Trump missed the deadline to fill out a March Madness bracket, but suggested he could provide a “backdate” one.Continue reading …

FOLLOW SUIT? – World Athletics said cheek swabs will be used for athletes who want to compete in women’s sports. The announcement prompted calls for the NCAA to follow in the international organization’s footsteps. Continue reading …

NOT APOLOGIZING – Maine Gov. JanetMills rebuffed President Donald Trump’s amid his apology demand. Mills insisted her state’s reluctance to follow his executive order is rooted in “the rule of law.”Continue reading …

‘TICKED OFF’ – Longtime Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo appeared to be irked over a question about the opening of the transfer portal ahead of the Spartans’ matchup with Ole Miss in the Sweet 16. Continue reading …

FROM FOX SPORTS – The College Basketball Crown revealed a first-of-its-kind Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) prize pool. The winning team will be rewarded with a $300,00 NIL package. Continue reading …

FROM OUTKICK – Basketball was not the only thing on Auburn coach Bruce Pearl’s mind after the Tigers win over Creighton in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament. Continue reading …

WATCH NOW – The Giants signed Russell Wilson, after bringing in quarterback Jameis Winston. FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd discusses the state of the franchise. Watch here …

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

OUTKICK COVERAGE

OutKick

Sign up for OutKick’s daily newsletter

STREAM FOX NATION