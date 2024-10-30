Fox News Sports Huddle Newsletter: Yankees avoid World Series sweep, Nick Bosa’s hat sparks controversy
WORLD SERIES PREVIEW – The Yankees staved off elimination by winning Game 4, setting up a pivotal Game 5 on Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 ET on FOX. Continue reading …
FOLLOW ALONG – FOX Sports has up-to-date coverage of World Series Game 5 here. Continue reading …
‘CONGRATULATIONS’ – Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski shockingly revealed that he knew one of the fans who interfered with Mookie Betts’ catch in Game 4 of the World Series. Continue reading …
BANNED – Major League Baseball and the Yankees banned two fans who interfered with Dodgers star Mookie Betts in the first inning of New York’s win in Game 4. Continue reading …
SENDING A MESSAGE – San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa briefly interrupted Brock Purdy’s postgame interview after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night and pointed to a “Make America Great Again” hat he was wearing. Continue reading …
SHOW OF SUPPORT – Former Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher lent his support to Bosa by leaving a four-letter comment and a couple of American flag emojis on the 49ers pass rusher’s Instagram page. Continue reading …
FINED? – Nick Bosa’s recent postgame attire remains under scrutiny, and he could be subjected to a fine from the NFL due to his violation of league rules pertaining to what players are restricted from wearing at stadiums on game days. Continue reading …
NFL POWER RANKINGS – The Kansas City Chiefs remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team, but the Detroit Lions have emerged as serious contenders. Here’s a look at the latest Power Rankings brought to you by Fox News Digital Sports. Continue reading …
FROM OUTKICK – The Indianapolis Colts are benching Anthony Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco.The benching comes after Richardson took himself out of a game against the Houston Texans in the third quarter. Continue reading …
WATCH NOW – The Yankees have a chance to send the World Series back to Los Angeles for Games 6 and 7. FOX Sports’ Colin Cowherd discusses New York’s chances of staying alive. Watch here …
