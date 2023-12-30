FOX Super 6 NFL contest: OutKick handicapper Geoff Clark’s Week 17 picks

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

It is the penultimate week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

Luckily, the free-to-enter FOX Super 6 will continue throughout the playoffs.

The game is simple. All you need to do is answer six questions, predicting team and player performances through the FOX Sports app.

Points are accrued for all six picks. You’re competing against fellow NFL fans, and the contest pays the top six scorers. Fox Sports has doled out $160,000 through the first 16 weeks of the season. Here are the official rules and some FAQ’s for the FOX Super 6 contest.

FOX Super 6 NFL Week 17 picks

1. Which player will have the most TOTAL YARDS (rushing and receiving)?

It’s crazy New York Giants RB Saquon Barkleyis the least selected running back for this question. Barkley is the only good skill position player the Giants have. They run so much of their offense through Barkley, and the Los Angeles Rams’ defense is mediocre.

He missed three games from Weeks 3-5. But, since returning to action, Barkley is fifth among all running backs in yards from scrimmage, second in rushing yards and first in carries.

Finally, New York is replacing QB Tommy DeVito with QB Tyrod Taylorin Week 17. Barkley averaged 114.7 yards from scrimmage in Taylor’s first three games as a starter from Weeks 6-8.

PICK: Giants RB Saquon Barkley

2. Order the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS from highest to lowest:

The first part of this question is deciding who will win the two matchups. My answer is the Houston Texans will beat the Tennessee Titans, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will defeat the New Orleans Saints.

I’m putting Houston first here because Texans rookie QB C.J. Stroud should return after missing the past two games with a concussion. Plus, Tennessee’s defense is the worst in the pool above, and the Titans have nothing to play for.

Also, Tampa Bay’s offense has been clicking lately. The Buccaneers have scored 29, 34 and 30 points in their last three games against the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars. Finally, the Bucs beat the Saints 26-9 in their first meeting in Week 4.

PICK: 1. Texans, 2. Buccaneers, 3. Titans and 4. Saints

3. Which quarterback will have the most PASSING YARDS?

Niners QB Brock Purdyplayed the worst game of his young career in San Francisco’s 33-19 loss to the Baltimore Ravens Christmas night. Purdy threw 4 INTs with zero TDs. With that in mind, I’m counting on a bounce-back effort from Purdy.

More importantly, the Washington Commanders have the worst pass defense in the NFL. Washington is last in opponent QB Rating and adjusted yards per pass attempt and 31st in passing yards allowed per game.

PICK: San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy

4. Order the receivers by who will have the most RECEIVING YARDS from highest to lowest:

By placing 49ers WR Brandon Aiyukatop this list, I’m connecting my third and fourth question picks. If Purdy goes off against the Commanders, there’s a good chance Aiyuk has a big game. Aiyuk leads San Francisco in catches, receiving yards and targets.

Eagles WR A.J. Brown has the third-most receiving yards in the league and ranks above all the wideouts in this group. Finally, Los Angeles WR Puka Nacua edges out Seattle WR DK Metcalfsince New York has a worse pass defense than Pittsburgh.

PICK: 1. 49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk, 2. Eagles WR A.J. Brown, 3. Rams WR Puka Nacua and 4. Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

5. Who will have the most RECEPTIONS?

Honestly, I’m just fading the FOX Super 6 contest entrants. Seahawks WR Tyler Lockettis the least picked wideout in this pool. If Lockett outperforms the other options here, I’ll gain ground on the contest. And I could see the Steelers focusing their attention on Metcalf, which could lead to softer coverage on Lockett.

PICK: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer | Seahawks win by 4 points or more

Seattle has scored 17 or fewer points in five of its past six games. The Seahawks were losing for three quarters against a bad Titans team last week before snatching victory out of the jaws of defeat.

That said, the market overrates Seattle’s offense. The Seahawks are 19th in points per game, 26th in third down conversion rate and 28th in red zone scoring rate. It’s tough to win by margin if you cannot convert in those high-leverage situations.

PICK: Steelers win, tie or lose by 3 points or fewer

