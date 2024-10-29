Freddie Freeman goes yard for 5th straight World Series game as Dodgers are 1 win away from title

Freddie Freeman is officially on fire in this World Series, as another home run led the Los Angeles Dodgers to a Game 3 victory, 4-2, over the New York Yankees on Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

With the win, the Dodgers are now just one more away from their first World Series title since 2020.

Freeman has now gone yard in five straight World Series games, dating back to his time with the Atlanta Braves during their 2021 championship. He walked it off in Game 1 with his incredible grand slam in the bottom of the 10th inning, and he followed it up in Game 2 with a solo shot in that victory.

Freeman wasted no time in Game 3, making the most of a missed location by Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt and depositing it into the right field seats for a two-run blast with two outs to put Los Angeles up 2-0 early in this one.

Meanwhile, Dodgers starter Walker Buehler, with a roaring crowd in the Bronx, silenced them with five innings of two-hit ball with five strikeouts.

Both of those hits came in the fifth inning, too, as he was cruising while his offense plated one more run in the top of the third inning thanks to a Mookie Betts sawed-off single that scored Tommy Edman, and though he didn’t return for the sixth inning, Kiké Hernández had an RBI single himself to make it 4-0.

Buehler’s fastball was clearly working from the start of this game, as Yankee hitters couldn’t catch up to it, which ultimately led to him using his effective breaking pitches to his advantage. Just as Jack Flaherty did in Game 1, and Yoshinobu Yamamoto in Game 2, a Dodgers starter was effective and allowed the offense to swing freely knowing they had a solid foundation on the mound.

For the Yankees, the only offense they could muster came on their final out, as Alex Verdugo parked a Michael Kopech pitch for a two-run home run to stay alive in the game.

Aaron Judge, who has struggled mightily this postseason let alone the World Series, had a ton of pressure entering Game 3 because he was 1-for-9 with six strikeouts in the first two games.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, he couldn’t find it either in Game 3, going 0-for-3 with another strikeout and a walk.

The Yankees came close to scoring earlier in this one in the bottom of the fifth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton finally got the Yankees in the hit column with a double to left field. Anthony Volpe laced a single with two outs to left field, but Stanton, who isn’t the most fleet of foot, was waved home by third base coach Luis Rojas.

Teoscar Hernandez had the perfect throw to home, as Will Smith never had to move his glove as he caught the ball and applied the tag to end the inning.

At that moment, the crowd, which had gotten back into the game as the Yankees showed life at the dish, went silenced once more as the Dodgers continued to play exceptional baseball.

Stanton went 2-for-4 on the night, while only Volpe, Anthony Rizzo and Verdugo had a hit.

Brusdar Graterol, Alex Vesia, Daniel Hudson, Anthony Banda, and Ryan Braiser kept the scoreless streak going for the Dodgers until Kopech’s blemish to Verdugo.

New York can’t let that happen again, as they will need to rip off four straight games if they wish to call themselves world champions.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers will be hunting for the sweep on Tuesday night in the Bronx.

