Free agent Dalvin Cook reveals which team would be ‘perfect fit’

One of the league’s best running backs in Dalvin Cook is still available, but he may be foreshadowing his next stop.

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings as part of salary cap cuts. He was due $11 million, but now, Minnesota will save $9 million in cap with the reliable Alexander Mattison waiting in the wings.

The 27-year-old is getting down to the nitty-gritty in contract talks, and there are plenty teams who could use his abilities.

Although the running back’s value is a dying breed over the last decade, Cook has made four-straight Pro Bowls while averaging 1,256 rushing yards in that span and finding the end zone 46 times, and Cook feels there is a match made in heaven.

The Miami Dolphins’ running back depth chart is currently led by 31-year-old Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr., who’s been a committee back his whole five-year career.

The former Florida State Seminole raved about the talented weapons in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and he feels he’d fit right in with their scheme.

“It’s an exciting situation to go into. You got guys that can stretch the field on the outside, I think that defense is pretty solid to me, Tua [Tagovailoa] when he’s out on the field, they got a winning record,” Cook told SiriusXM NFL Radio. “As a running back, you look for a certain scheme, and I know the scheme I’m good in, and that’s outside zone, and that’s what the Miami Dolphins runs.

“It’d be a perfect fit, and the roster speaks for itself.”

The last Dolphins running back to make a Pro Bowl was Jay Ajayi back in 2016.

Cook rushed for 1,173 yards on 264 carries last year and ran for eight touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards and a pair of scores.