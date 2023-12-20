From Dillon Gabriel to Kyle McCord, a look at the wild world of transfer portal quarterbacks

The world of college football may seem foreign to fans used to the old ways of doing things.

Gone are the days of players committing to a program, staying through at least their junior seasons and being present for the build.

The transfer portal has changed everything, allowing programs to rebuild in just a few short weeks.

As always, the quarterback position is the jewel of the portal as teams look to find a signal-caller who will take them to the next level.

Let’s take a look at the top quarterbacks in the portal who have chosen their next destinations.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon Ducks

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had one transfer quarterback heading out the door, so he went out and got a one-year rental.

After spending the last two seasons as the starter at Oklahoma, Dillon Gabriel committed to play for a third school in his final season of eligibility. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in 2022 and 2023 and led the Sooners to a 10-2 record in 2023.

He’ll head to Eugene to play in an offense that just produced a Heisman Trophy finalist and one that was second in the country in yards (527.4) and points per game (44.2).

Gabriel will lead the Ducks into the Big Ten as Oregon departs the Pac-12.

Kyle McCord, Syracuse Orange

The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a different quarterback under center for the third straight season.

Kyle McCord, who took over the starting quarterback job after C.J. Stroud entered the NFL, was a surprise entrant to the transfer portal after just one season as the starter in Columbus.

His destination is also surprising. McCord chose Syracuse over the weekend, a few weeks after the Orange announced Fran Brown as its next head coach.

“I think the experience on the coaching staff is extremely important,” McCord told ESPN. “It was a big factor in my decision. Just being at a place where I can be surrounded with good players. They’ve done some good things on the portal trail, bringing in some guys from Georgia and other places. All of that, when you combine it, makes it an appealing destination.”

McCord threw for 3,170 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2023, leading the Buckeyes to a record of 11-1.

Will Rogers, Washington Huskies

Mississippi State’s all-time leading passer is heading to the Pacific Northwest.

Will Rogers, who has thrown for the second-most yards in SEC history, committed to Washington last week as the Huskies prepare for a matchup with Texas in the College Football Playoff.

Rogers will be in line to replace Heisman Trophy finalist Michael Penix Jr. under center. The Huskies led the country in passing yards in 2023 (343.8).

“Obviously, how coach Grubb [Washington’s offensive coordinator] runs his offense, it’s one of the tops in the country with how they score points and how quarterback friendly the system is,” Rogers said, according to ESPN. “People started to catch on to them in 2022. That’s when the whole nation took notice. Things didn’t go as planned this year [for me], and I entered the portal. I had hoped that they would reach out.”

Grayson McCall, N.C. State Wolfpack

After an injury-plagued 2023 season in Myrtle Beach, Grayson McCall will play his sixth and final year of college football in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The three-time Sun Belt Player of the Year played in just seven games in 2023 after suffering a season-ending injury.

McCall threw for over 10,000 yards in his Coastal Carolina career, completing 69.9% of his passes for 88 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame Fighting Irish

After putting the Duke Blue Devils on the map, Riley Leonard heads to one of the most storied programs in college football.

Leonard will replace transfer Sam Hartman under center in his final year of eligibility after Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman found another quarterback in the portal.

At Duke, Leonard led the Blue Devils to a spot in the top 25 in 2023, defeating Clemson in Week 1 and earning the program’s highest ranking since 1994.

With the departure of head coach Mike Elko to Texas A&M, Leonard entered the portal after throwing for 4,450 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in his Duke career. Leonard added 19 scores on the ground in his three seasons in Durham.

Tyler Van Dyke, Wisconsin Badgers

After three seasons as the starter in Miami, Tyler Van Dyke will join forces with Luke Fickell in Madison, Wisconsin.

Van Dyke’s best season came in 2021 when he threw for 25 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

The Badgers went 7-5 in 2023 with an offense that was middle of the road in the Big Ten. The Badgers averaged 206.9 yards through the air.

Other QBs to commit

Tyler Shough, Louisville Cardinals

Aiden Chiles, Michigan State Spartans

Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks