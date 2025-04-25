Full 1st round NFL Draft results from a wild night

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night was full of surprises.

The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a massive trade to select Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders not being selected in the first round were two of the biggest ones.

The Jaguars kicked off the night with a bang, executing an enormous trade to move up for Hunter. The Jaguars traded the No. 5 overall pick, their second-round pick, fourth-round pick, and 2026 first-round pick in exchange for the Cleveland Browns’ No. 2 overall pick, fourth-round pick, and their sixth-round pick.

The dynamic Hunter will be relied upon to be an immediate star for a Jaguars team that lacks star power.

The New York Giants made a splash when they traded back into the first round with the Houston Texans to select Jaxson Dart out of Ole Miss, instead of Sanders.

The Giants traded their second-round pick (No. 34 overall), one of their third-round picks (No. 99), and next year’s third-round pick to acquire the No. 25 overall pick and select Dart.

Right after the Giants acquired the Texans’ pick, the Atlanta Falcons traded back into the first round as well. The Falcons traded their second-round pick (No. 46), seventh-round pick, and next year’s first-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for No. 26 overall and their third-round pick this year.

The final trade of the night came from the two teams that competed in the Super Bowl a little over two months ago.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs swapped picks, as the Eagles moved up to No. 31 overall to select Jihaad Campbell. The Chiefs acquired No. 32 and a fifth-round pick from the Eagles.

Below is every selection from the first round of the NFL Draft.

Tennessee Titans, No. 1 overall pick – Cam Ward, quarterback, Miami

Jacksonville Jaguars, No.2 overall pick – Travis Hunter, cornerback/wide receiver, Colorado

New York Giants, No. 3 overall pick – Abdul Carter, edge rusher, Penn State

New England Patriots, No. 4 overall pick – Will Campbell, left tackle, LSU

Cleveland Browns, No. 5 overall pick – Mason Graham, defensive tackle, Michigan

Las Vegas Raiders, No. 6 overall pick – Ashton Jeanty, running back, Boise State

New York Jets, No. 7 overall pick – Armand Membou, left tackle, Mizzou

Carolina Panthers, No. 8 overall pick – Tetairoa McMillan, wide receiver, Arizona

New Orleans Saints, No. 9 overall pick – Kelvin Banks Jr., left tackle, Texas

Chicago Bears, No. 10 overall pick – Colston Loveland, tight end, Michigan

San Francisco 49ers, No. 11 overall pick – Mykel Williams, edge rusher, Georgia

Dallas Cowboys, No. 12 overall pick – Tyler Booker, guard, Alabama

Miami Dolphins, No. 13 overall pick – Kenneth Grant, defensive tackle, Michigan

Indianapolis Colts, No. 14 overall pick – Tyler Warren, tight end, Penn State

Atlanta Falcons, No. 15 overall pick – Jalon Walker, defensive edge, Georgia

Arizona Cardinals, No. 16 overall pick – Walter Nolen, defensive tackle, Ole Miss

Cincinnati Bengals, No. 17 overall pick – Shemar Stewart, defensive edge, Texas A&M

Seattle Seahawks, No. 18 overall pick – Grey Zabel, guard, North Dakota State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, No. 19 overall pick – Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver, Ohio State

Denver Broncos, No. 20 overall pick – Jahdae Barron, cornerback, Texas

Pittsburgh Steelers, No. 21 overall pick – Derrick Harmon, defensive tackle, Oregon

Los Angeles Chargers, No. 22 overall pick – Omarion Hampton, running back, North Carolina

Green Bay Packers, No. 23 overall pick – Matthew Golden, wide receiver, Texas

Minnesota Vikings, No. 24 overall pick – Donovan Jackson, guard, Ohio State

New York Giants, No. 25 overall pick – Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Atlanta Falcons, No. 26 overall pick – James Pearce Jr., edge rusher, Tennessee

Baltimore Ravens, No. 27 overall pick – Malaki Starks, safety, Georgia

Detroit Lions, No. 28 overall pick – Tyleik Williams, defensive tackle, Ohio State

Washington Commanders, No. 29 overall pick – Josh Conerly Jr., offensive tackle, Oregon

Buffalo Bills, No. 30 overall pick – Maxwell Hairston, cornerback, Kentucky

Philadelphia Eagles, No. 31 overall pick, Jihaad Campbell, linebacker, Alabama

Kansas City Chiefs, No. 32 overall pick, Josh Simmons, offensive tackle, Ohio State

