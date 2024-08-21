Gabby Williams, who Angel Reese tried to recruit to Sky after stellar Olympics, returns to WNBA with Storm

Gabby Williams, the French player who starred during her team’s silver medal run at the Paris Olympics, is heading back to the WNBA.

Williams is joining the Seattle Storm, the team she played for in 2022 and 2023, for the remainder of the season as the team battles for playoff position.

The team announced the move to reunite with Williams Tuesday at the WNBA trade deadline.

Williams opted to remain with the French national team leading up to the Olympics instead of playing in the WNBA to start the 2024 regular season. Williams became the poster player for the controversial prioritization clause, which is in the WNBA collective bargaining agreement.

The clause suspends players who do not arrive to training camp on time. Many WNBA players compete overseas in the offseason to make more money. Playoffs in overseas leagues normally overlap with the WNBA regular season.

However, Williams was able to sign with a team despite missing training camp because she was a free agent who finished her season in France before the start of the WNBA season. The French league in which Williams played ended early to allow players to prep for the Olympics.

With WNBA teams allowed to sign free agents through the final day of the regular season, the Storm, currently fifth in the WNBA standings at 17-10, jumped at the chance of a reunion with Williams to bolster its roster in hopes of a playoff run. The Storm have yet to win since the All-Star/Olympics break ended, dropping its first two games.

Williams’ efforts to help France medal were recognized by many, including Chicago Sky rookie Angel Reese, who tried recruiting her back to the Windy City. Williams was selected fourth overall by the Sky out of UConn in 2018.

“Ok now that the game is over, would you like to be apart [sic] of the Chicago Sky again??? @gabbywilliams15 (thought it wouldn’t hurt to try lmaoo),” Reese posted on X.

Williams threw shade at the Sky, saying, “”orrrrr we could just play together for a different organization.”

She later told Reese, “They did me dirty girl,” but Williams is a fan of Reese.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Dearica Hamby also tried to recruit Williams.

Williams previously explained why she didn’t return to the WNBA this season.

“I would love to be in the WNBA because it’s the best league in the world for women’s basketball, the most competitive, the highest skill level, and it’s not even close,” she told The Next Hoops last month.

“Unfortunately, it doesn’t pay the most. So, I am happy to have other options to provide for me and my family.”

But with her season done overseas, Williams is ready to keep competing, and she’s doing so in a familiar place for the rest of the year.

