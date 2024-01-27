General Motors plant delays shift start time so employees can watch Lions in NFC Championship

The Detroit Lions are set to play in their first NFC title game since 1992, and have a chance to make it to their first-ever Super Bowl.

The team is headed to San Francisco to face the top-seeded 49ers on Sunday for a trip to the big game, and a Detroit-based company is accommodating its employees, many of which are die-hard fans of the Lions, to view the matchup.

The General Motors plant in nearby Flint, Michigan, announced to its workers that it will delay production for an hour on Sunday, in order for employees to watch the playoff game.

A GM employee posted a screenshot of an email he received from the company’s automated system that informs employees if a shift has been added or canceled on a Lions Reddit page.

“Flint Assembly will not have an early start for normal production on 3rd shift this Sunday, January 28…We recognize the Detroit Lions playing in the NFC Championship game as a rare, unique opportunity that warrants this temporary schedule adjustment to allow employees to enjoy the game and make it to work on time,” the email read.

“In my 13+ years at GM I’ve never seen a postponement to start the week…even 2 feet of snow wouldn’t do it lol. This is for the city! Go Lions!,” the employee wrote.

The Detroit Free Press noted that the Flint plant is the only one in Michigan to run a third shift on Sunday.

“It’s Lions gear everywhere and everyone’s pretty excited,” WUAW Local 598 Shop Chairman Eric Welter told the outlet earlier this week. “It’s a time in Michigan that hasn’t ever occurred before and I’m expecting many employers to do what they can to support that. We were probably early, but I’d imagine everyone else will do something to accommodate it.”

The third shift typically begins at 10 p.m. on Sundays with around 1,500 employees.

“We know this is a rare moment in Detroit sports history and we want our team to savor the moment, while still assuring we’re providing our customers and dealers with the trucks they need,” GM spokesman Kevin Kelly said.

The Lions last played for the NFL championship in 1957, well before the Super Bowl era. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday.

