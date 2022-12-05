Geno Smith orchestrates Seahawks’ game-winning drive, hands Rams sixth straight loss

The struggling Los Angeles Rams made Geno Smith have to drive down the field late in the fourth quarter down three points after taking the lead themselves.

Smith answered the call, finding DK Metcalf for an 8-yard touchdown that led to the Seattle Seahawks’ 27-23 win to move to 7-5 on the season.

With Matthew Stafford placed on injured reserve, Rams head coach Sean McVay had to go to another backup quarterback this week. Instead of starting Bryce Perkins like he did last week, John Wolford got the start again, his second of the season.

But it was the Rams’ running backs, Cam Akers and Brandon Powell, who made it hard on the Seahawks when they charged down the field in the fourth quarter and Akers punched in a 6-yard run to take a 23-20 lead.

Knowing there was enough time on the clock, though, Smith with methodic as he carved up the Rams’ defense during his game-winning drive. Marquise Goodwin hauled in a 17-yard strike from Smith that set up a 1st-and-goal on the Rams’ 8-yard line. The next play was fired to Metcalf to retake the lead, and this time the Seahawks would hold on.

Wolford had less than a minute left to pull off a miracle, but Seattle was all over him on the final drive. He was sacked on the first play, couldn’t connect with Van Jefferson on the second, and after a false start, he couldn’t find Ben Skowronek on 3rd-and-20.

Wolford’s last-ditch effort was intercepted by the Seahawks, icing their hard-fought win and handing the Rams their sixth loss in a row to fall to 3-9.

Many believed Smith and the Seahawks’ high-octane offense were going to steamroll the Rams, but in a division game, anything is possible. And Wolford made this contest a good one right away with an opening-drive touchdown in which Akers scored his first touchdown of the game.

Seattle only took a 14-13 lead into the half and the score would go back and forth in the fourth quarter.

In the end, Smith once again dug deep this season to win a game, finishing with 367 yards with three passing touchdowns and one interception on 28 of 39. Tyler Lockett and Metcalf were his favorite targets as they both had one touchdown, with Lockett totaling 128 yards on nine catches and Metcalf recording 127 yards on eight catches.

On the ground, D.J. Dallas had to take over after Kenneth Walker III left the game due to injury. Walker has been a vital piece of the Seahawks’ offense, and his absence led Smith to throw more.

Wolford would finish his night with 178 yards on 14 of 26 with two interceptions and no touchdowns. Akers seems to be enjoying his lead back role again with 60 yards on 17 carries.

The Seahawks will look to start a win streak against the Carolina Panthers next week at home. The Rams have a short week and face the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night.