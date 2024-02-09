Georgetown coach Ed Cooley claps back at heckler during latest Hoyas loss

Ed Cooley’s first season with the Georgetown men’s basketball team has not gone quite as planned. The Hoyas lost 76-70 to Seton Hall Wednesday, dropping them to 8-14.

Cooley spent the previous 12 seasons at Providence before leaving for Georgetown, leading the Friars to seven NCAA Tournament appearances during his tenure.

Cooley guided the Hoyas to a 5-2 start this season, but Georgetown has struggled against Big East opponents.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A heckler took aim at Cooley during the Hoyas’ most recent game at New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The unidentified fan mentioned Cooley’s multimillion-dollar salary.

“That’s $7 million per win,” someone from the student section yelled, according to the Asbury Park Press. The comment was an apparent reference to the Hoyas’ 1-10 record in Big East play.

HOUSTON’S KELVIN SAMPSON EJECTED AFTER STORMING COURT, SCREAMING AT OFFICIALS

The first-year coach decided to address the heckler with a short, profanity-laced response.

“You know what, I’m rich as a motherf—–r. I’m rich as s—,” Cooley said moments after Georgetown’s seventh consecutive loss.

The terms of Cooley’s contract with Georgetown have not been made public. However, previous reports stated that the university had to offer a significant sum to entice Cooley to leave Providence.

Last month, Cooley returned to Rhode Island, and Providence fans did not give him a warm welcome. Shortly before the game tipped off, fans inside the arena began a vulgar “F— Ed Cooley” chant.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.