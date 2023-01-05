Georgetown’s Brandon Murray throws down vicious dunk but Hoyas set dubious Big East record

Georgetown guard Brandon Murray set the tone for the Hoyas in the first half against Villanova on Wednesday night, but the team failed to snap their Big East Conference losing streak.

Murray got a pass near the top of the key with about 12:13 to go in the first half. He found an open lane and went directly toward a Wildcats defender. He jumped up and threw down a loud dunk and got the foul call to give the Hoyas a 13-10 lead.

However, the good times did not last too long for the Hoyas, even as the game was tied at halftime 35-35.

Villanova’s Caleb Daniels made six three-pointers and finished with 20 points, and Brandon Slater added 14 points to help the Wildcats beat Georgetown 73-57.

Georgetown’s loss meant they have lost 25 consecutive Big East regular-season games, breaking the tie with DePaul for the most consecutive losses in conference history. The Hoyas went 0-19 in the conference last season while going 6-25 overall, including losing 21 games in a row.

“It’s not how many times you get knocked down, it’s how many times you get up,” Georgetown coach Patrick Ewing said after the game. “It’s all about getting up. There’s going to be streaks in every sport.”

Murray was dealt with a stroke of bad luck too. He left the court midway through the second half holding his right arm.

Georgetown athletic director Lee Reed told the Associated Press he believed Ewing was committed to turning the tide for the Hoyas but acknowledged the spate of losses was a “challenging and frustrating time.”

“We recognize this is a challenging and frustrating time for the men’s basketball team and our fans,” Reed told the AP. “Coach Ewing understands that it is imperative to get the program back on track and no one is more committed than he is to making that happen.”

Ewing declined to talk about the speculation over his future with the team.

“I’m here to talk about the game. My future is my future,” Ewing said. “I’ll be the head coach at Georgetown until the president or the board decides for me to move on. … You know, a friend of mine sent me a quote today: ‘It’s not how many times you get knocked down; it’s how many times you get up.’ We got knocked down, so all we’re going to do is keep on getting up.”

