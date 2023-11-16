Georgetown’s Ed Cooley advises reporters to ‘grow up’ and ask tough questions after Rutgers loss

Georgetown men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley gave unsolicited advice to “young writers” at his press conference following the Hoyas’ 71-60 loss to Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey, on Wednesday night.

Cooley and a few Hoyas players sat down for the postgame presser for nearly eight minutes after the loss and appeared annoyed over the questions he faced from reporters in the room.

“You have an opportunity when you’re sitting in a room like this,” he told the room of reporters. “The only way you’re going to get better is by having the courage to ask a question in these types of situations. So if you guys are sitting there, don’t just sit there like a lump on a log.

“Have a great question, grow up and learn what it is to ask a tough question. Seriously. We owe you an answer or you owe yourself an opportunity to grow. I say that to all of you young writers. Don’t sit in here and just be in awe. This s— is real. Grow up, you’re in the room, learn how to ask some questions. … I’m out.”

It is unclear what Cooley was looking for as the Hoyas dropped to 1-2 on the season.

He is in his first season as head coach at Georgetown after taking over for Patrick Ewing. Georgetown has not won more than 10 games since the 2020-21 season. Long gone are the days of Roy Hibbert, Jeff Green and Michael Sweetney.

The Hoyas will be looking to get back into the NCAA Tournament this season after missing out two consecutive years.

