Georgia Bulldogs player sound off after White House doesn’t invite national champs for second straight year

Kirby Smart has built a dynasty in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs football team has won back-to-back national championships and is poised to be one of the top teams in the nation again when the 2023 season kicks off.

Once a team hoists the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy, usually the White House will invite said team to Washington to commemorate the achievement.

But for the past two seasons, while the Dawgs have had parades in Athens, they have not received an invitation to make the trip to the nation’s capital.

Champions at the collegiate level are not the only ones who are usually invited to Washington, D.C. All major sports teams who win their respective championships have traditionally received a White House invitation.

Political leaders in Georgia from both sides of the aisle have made an effort to get the Bulldogs to D.C.

U.S. Rep. Earl LeRoy “Buddy” Carter as well as Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock signed a request for the reigning champions to be hosted at the White House.

In the letter they highlighted the Bulldogs’ impressive 2022 season.

“The Georgia Bulldogs, led by Head Coach Kirby Smart, completed a historic season in which they accomplished a 15-0 record and won their second National Championship in the same number of years. The 2022-2023 team allowed an average of 14.2 points per game while scoring an incredible 41 points per game.”

COVID-19 related safety precautions prevented Georgia from being able to travel to the White House after last season’s championship.

Some Georgia players took notice of the lack of an invitation, including defensive lineman Warren Brinson.

“No invite to the White House is crazy @POTUS,” Brinson wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Georgia dominated TCU in a blowout 65-7 win in January to claim a second straight national title. After losing to Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide in the SEC Championship game in December 2021, Georgia went on to force a rematch in the championship game.

The Dawgs beat the Tide 33-18 for the program’s first championship in over 40 years.

Fox News Digital contacted the White House to learn more about why an invitation was not extended. This story will be updated upon receipt of a response.