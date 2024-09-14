Georgia cornerback arrested on reckless driving charge in latest incident for top team

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested on Thursday on a reckless driving charge and became the latest player to have a run-in with law enforcement.

Harris was accused of driving 106 mph. He was stopped by Athens-Clarke County police and was hit with five misdemeanor charges, according to online records. He was released late Thursday on a total of $50 in bonds.

He was also slapped with other charges, including no proof of insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, failing to use safety belts and illegal tinting of windows.

Harris’ arrest occurred less than 48 hours before Georgia was set to take on Kentucky.

He played six games as a freshman, spending time as a backup in the Bulldogs’ secondary and on special teams. He has four tackles in the first two games of this season.

The Georgia football program has seen a share of its players since their 2022-23 national championship-winning season get charged with offenses behind the wheel.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has acknowledged struggling to get his players to drive safely as he tried to underscore the importance of the issue following the crash that killed a player and a recruiting staffer after the team celebrated a national title in January 2023.

Smart has not revealed the specific punishment that his players receive. Past history would indicate that Harris will not be playing against the Wildcats. Running back Trevor Etienne didn’t play in a season-opening victory after an offseason arrest.

“The incidents that have been happening off the field are not something we condone,” Smart said in the summer at SEC Media Days. “It’s very unfortunate. ‘Disappointing,’ I guess is the best word.”

Julian Humphrey is likely to get the nod as the starting cornerback against Kentucky.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

