Georgia football announces death of Uga X, winningest mascot in school history: ‘A Damn Good Dawg’

The Georgia Bulldogs beloved mascot, Uga X, has died, the university’s athletic association confirmed on Tuesday.

The Seiler family, led by Charles Seiler, based in Savannah, Georgia, has maintained the line of mascots for almost seven decades. The family said Uga X died in his sleep at his home in Savannah, the family said. He was 10-years-old.

“We are saddened to announce that Uga X, fondly known as Que, died peacefully in his sleep earlier this morning,” the Georgia Athletic Association wrote in a statement.

Uga X or “Que,” officially took over after a collaring ceremony before Georgia’s game against Georgia Southern in Nov. 2015. Uga X retired after Georgia won its second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship.

“He will always be remembered as a Damn Good Dawg,” the athletic association’s statement concluded.

Uga X is the most decorated mascot in Georgia football history. The Bulldogs went 91-18 during his time on the sidelines. In addition to the national titles, Uga X was at the helm during the football team’s two Southeastern Conference championships.

Georgia went 12-0 during the 2021 and 2022 regular seasons en route to back-to-back national titles. Uga X also patrolled the Georgia sidelines for seven New Year’s Six bowl games.

Uga X’s retirement paved the way for the next in the line of English Bulldogs, Uga XI. The Uga mascots date back to 1955.

In 2019, Uga X made headlines at the Sugar Bowl following a tense pregame encounter with the Texas football longhorns steer Bevo XV.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

