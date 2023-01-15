Georgia football player Devin Willock, staff member Chandler LeCroy killed in car crash

Two members of the Georgia Bulldogs football program were killed in a car crash early Sunday and two others were injured just hours after the squad celebrated back-to-back national championships.

The UGA Athletic Association identified the victims of the car crash in Athens, Georgia, as offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24 – who was a member of the recruiting staff. The organization said two others who were injured were in stable condition. They were not immediately identified.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“The entire Georgia family is devastated by the tragic loss of football student-athlete Devin Willock and football staff member Chandler LeCroy. Two other members of the football program were injured in the accident. They are both in stable condition, and we will continue to monitor their status with medical personnel,” the UGA Athletic Association said in a statement.

“Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department. We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time.

“The UGA Athletic Association will work with our medical team as well as our mental health and performance personnel to make sure we are providing the best support possible for our staff and student-athletes who are processing this grief. We can provide no further comment at this time but ask everyone continue to keep those involved in your prayers.”

FORMER ALABAMA RUNNING BACK AHMAAD GALLOWAY FOUND DEAD AT 42: REPORT

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens around 2:45 a.m. local time, police said. The vehicle was traveling in the outside lane of the road when it left the roadway and struck two power poles and several trees, according to authorities.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Willock was dead at the scene. LeCroy, who was the driver, was transported to the hospital where she later died, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Milford, New Jersey, was a backup offensive lineman on the Bulldogs who played in every regular season game. He also played in the SEC Championship and in both College Football Playoff games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia celebrated their most recent national championship on Saturday.