Georgia high school football coach allegedly hits player during game

An Atlanta-area high school football coach appeared to punch a player during the first quarter of a game on Saturday.

The incident occurred during a game between Benjamin Mays High School and Douglas County High School. The Mays coach appeared to scream at the player on his own team and then appeared to strike the player in the stomach. The player appeared to hunch over after getting hit.

An Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson told FOX 5 Atlanta that the coach will be charged with simple battery. The spokesperson said the coach is not a classroom instructor. The coach was relieved of his coaching duties and will face administrative discipline.

The coach was unidentified.

“The safety and well-being of all APS students remains a high priority for the district and all APS employees are held to the highest standard of conduct and professionalism,” a statement to Atlanta News First Read.

The incident appeared to be caught on Peachtree TV.

The issue came about two weeks after several brawls took place at a Benjamin Mays High School football scrimmage. The district said kids and adults were involved in the fight.

The district added nobody was hurt in the scrimmage incident.