Georgia honors lineman, staffer killed in January car crash at spring game

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash in January, just days after the Bulldogs won their second straight national championship.

The football team honored them three months to the day since their deaths during its spring football game Saturday.

On the first play of the game, Georgia’s offense lined up without a left guard, the position Willock played, and took a delay of game.

“Today’s first play is a delay of game in memory of the two missing today,” the public address announcer said.

The crowd applauded, and members of the team shared hugs.

Willock was a passenger in an SUV that crashed in Athens after leaving a road and striking two power poles and several trees, according to authorities. LeCroy was transported to a hospital, where she later died

It was later revealed Jalen Carter, a top NFL Draft prospect, was in another vehicle racing the 2021 Ford Expedition driven by LeCroy. His draft stock has fallen due to the legal troubles and a poor performance at his pro day.

The crash came hours after the team celebrated its second consecutive title in a ceremony at Sanford Stadium.