Georgia offense erupts in second half for dominating victory over Clemson in season opener

For the Georgia Bulldogs, it was a tale of two halves for the offense.

After being held to just six points on two field goals in the first half by the Clemson Tigers defense, they erupted for 28 points en route to a dominating 34-3 win on Saturday in their opening game of the 2024 season.

Quarterback Carson Beck led the way for the Bulldogs, throwing for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

Georgia’s offensive outburst was in spite of top running back, Trevor Etienne, being suspended by the team for one game due to an arrest in March.

Etienne was charged with multiple misdemeanors that included a DUI. The charges were dropped against him in July, but head coach Kirby Smart still opted to suspend the transfer from Florida.

Stepping up in his absence was freshman running back Nate Frazier, who ran for 83 yards on 11 carries while scoring a touchdown. He also had one reception for 24 yards.

London Humphreys and Colbie Young each caught a touchdown pass from Beck.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney’s offense struggled, generating just 188 total yards of offense while going 4-13 on third down conversions.

Junior quarterback Cade Klubnik threw for 142 yards with an interception. Running back Phil Mafah was stifled for only 59 yards on 16 carries.

Clemson came into the game as the 14th-ranked team in the country.

After falling to 0-1 on the season, the Tigers will look to bounce back next week when they host the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

Georgia proved why they were ranked the number one-team in the country with their performance and will look to build on their momentum next week at home against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

