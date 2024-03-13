Georgia QB Carson Beck addresses concerns surrounding extravagant SUV: ‘It’s just a car’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Carson Beck helped lift Georgia football to a 12-0 regular season record last year. The quarterback seemed to contemplate leaving Athens, but he ultimately decided to return for another run with the Bulldogs.

When Beck arrived at Georgia’s football complex on Tuesday, his flashy new vehicle, a Lamborghini Uros Performante, was a hot topic. A 2023 version of the vehicle starts at approximately $260,000. The price can surpass $300,000 if a buyer selects certain add-ons.

Beck created a stir when he posted a photo of the luxury vehicle during the offseason. Shortly after the photo made it rounds across social media, several questions also began to surface.

During a press conference, ahead of spring practice, Beck attempted to downplay the attention surrounding the pricey SUV.

“I mean, yeah, it’s not a big deal at all in my opinion. It’s like I said. I love cars. I got a car. That’s really all it is,” Beck said. “Obviously a lot of people are going to look at it and say what a terrible decision, what a terrible choice with his money. But it’s just a car. It’s not too big of a deal. I just drive it around.”

Beck also shared a post to Instagram which appeared to show him flying on a private jet during spring break. It’s unclear if the trip was affiliated with a name, image, and likeness (NIL) deal.

Beck, a self-proclaimed “car guy,” said he used to dream about owning a Ford Mustang.

“I’ve always been car guy since I was a kid. I grew up always loving cars. My dream car when I was super, super young was always a Mustang,” Beck said.

“I’ve never had a Mustang, but I kinda grew out of it when I was 14 or 15. I’ve always been a huge car guy. Growing into that, and being able to associate myself with that brand, it’s a large brand name. Being able to get that car, it’s obviously a blessing. Being able to associate myself [with Lamborghini] and get that car, it’s been awesome.”

Beck’s teammates noted that he has graciously allowed them to sit in the passenger seat.

“Yeah, we were happy for him. He deserves it. He works for everything he gets. They’re saying he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the country, we feel like. He works for everything he gets,” Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams said. “A few [of us have gotten to ride in it]. Quite a few. Carson’s a real big team guy. Man, he loves us, man.”

Georgia won the College Football Playoff National Championships following the 2021 and 2022 seasons. The Bulldogs suffered a close loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide in last year’s SEC Championship game and ultimately missed the College Football Playoff.

But, with Beck returning and another strong recruiting class suiting up this year, Georgia is one of the favorites to win the national title this upcoming season.

