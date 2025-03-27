Georgia receiver Nitro Tuggle reached speeds of over 100 mph before reckless driving arrest: report

Georgia Bulldogs receiver Nitro Tuggle had reached a speed of 107 mph when he was arrested last week for reckless driving, according to police.

Tuggle, who was suspended by the team after news of his arrest was reported, was booked into the Athens-Clarke County Jail just before 2 a.m. March 19 on one misdemeanor charge of reckless driving and one misdemeanor charge of speeding.

According to an arrest report obtained by ESPN, Tuggle was driving 107 mph before being stopped by law enforcement. He pulled over on the right side of the lane instead of the shoulder, and the arresting officer noted that “he nearly exited without placing the vehicle in park.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Georgia’s athletics department said in a statement to Fox News Digital at the time that both Tuggle and freshman offensive lineman Marques Easley had been suspended.

Just two days earlier, Easley was also arrested in Georgia after he lost control of his Dodge Challenger and crashed into a power distribution box at an apartment complex, damaging several other vehicles in the process, the Athens Banner-Herald reported.

“You know, both of them are younger players and have made crucial mistakes,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart told reporters on Tuesday, via ESPN.

GEORGIA RECEIVER NITRO TUGGLE ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING, SPEEDING

“It’s very unfortunate that, you know, one of those young men got his driver’s license within one month of that happening at 18 or 19 years old, and it’s amazing how many kids come to school now without a driver’s license,” he continued.

“So, it’s no excuse, but one of those things we will continue to educate and discipline our guys to try to correct it.”

Both players became the latest in a long list of Bulldogs arrested for driving-related crimes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia defensive back Daniel Harris was arrested in September for reckless driving. Linebacker Smael Mondon Jr. and offensive tackle Bo Hughley were arrested on back-to-back days over the summer for reckless driving, among other charges.

Each of those arrests followed the tragic deaths of offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy, who were killed in a car crash in January 2023. LeCroy and teammate Jalen Carter were racing after the team celebrated winning its second straight national championship.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.