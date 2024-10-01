Georgia star Carson Beck’s girlfriend torches trolls who criticized QB’s looks: ‘S— just fires me up’

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck struggled early in the team’s loss to Alabama over the weekend but turned it on in the second half to give his team the lead late in the fourth quarter.

Beck finished 27-of-50 passing with 439 yards, three touchdown passes and three interceptions. He was also sacked three times. Alabama immediately after Beck helped Georgia to the lead and eventually won the game, 41-34.

Hanna Cavinder, the Miami Hurricanes women’s basketball star who is a social media influencer and Beck’s girlfriend, had enough with the trolls who targeted Beck’s appearance and went scorched earth on Monday.

“OK, I’m just gonna get this off my chest because this s— just literally fires me up and annoys me so much about social media and society nowadays,” she said in a TikTok video. “I don’t understand why viewers or fans or whatever it is get satisfaction of commenting on a person or athletes’ looks on social media — or roasting them and thinking it’s just OK to comment about what they look like, come at them, tear them down like these people aren’t human beings.

“It’s actually sickening nowadays how society can just, you know, we turn a blind eye to someone’s comments about what a person looks like online. And it’s just sickening that people all get satisfaction of humiliating someone about their looks.

“It just doesn’t sit right with me. It makes me sick to my stomach that people can just got out of their way to comment on anyone’s looks anonymous or literally, with not even a burner account and be like, ‘Oh this person’s ugly,’ or commenting on someone’s weight – whatever it is.

“I mean, I get it all the time and I think it’s absolutely ridiculous how people can go out of their way and do that. And it just fires me up, so I’m gonna get on here and tell you guys, if you have anything not nice to say to a person, maybe shut up and don’t say one word because it affects people’s lives. We’re all human beings, and we all look at our comments. Grow up.

“And who raised these people is my question. I would never have the nerve to go comment on what a female looks like, what a male looks like on social media and be OK with myself … I don’t understand how you were raised to do that and feel OK to do that as a human being to a human being.

“I think it is sick, and I’m going to choose to rant about it today. But anyways, have a good Monday… because if people are commenting about you and your looks, how would you feel about it every single day.”

Beck and Cavinder confirmed their relationship over the summer.

The senior quarterback entered the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate. He has 1,119 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this year so far.

