Georgia takes No. 1 spot in AP top 25 college football poll to start 2024 season

The Associated Press released its first top 25 college football poll of the season and the Georgia Bulldogs were on top to start what is poised to be an interesting 2024.

Georgia wrapped the 2023 season with a 13-1 record, missing out on the College Football Playoff and a chance at a third consecutive national title after losing the SEC Championship to Alabama.

The Bulldogs return Heisman Trophy hopeful Carson Beck at quarterback and welcome running back Trevor Etienne to the fold after he transferred from Florida. Smael Mondon Jr. leads the linebackers and Malaki Starks is back in the secondary.

The Ohio State Buckeyes were ranked No. 2 in the nation.

Ohio State was 11-2 and missed the Playoff after losing to Michigan in the final regular-season game of the season. Then, a depleted Buckeyes team lost to Missouri in the Cotton Bowl.

The team landed big-time transfers in quarterback Will Howard and center Seth McLaughlin. TreVeyon Henderson and Emeka Egbuka are also big-time returnees to the offense.

Alabama will start the 2024 season at No. 5 in the nation as the Crimson Tide have had an offseason of change. Nick Saban retired and the team hired Kalen DeBoer from Washington to take over.

Jalen Milroe will have the eyes of the nation on him as well. He returns to the team after throwing for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns. He saved the team’s season with a last-second touchdown pass to defeat Auburn in the Iron Bowl.

The defending national champion Michigan Wolverines will not have Jim Harbaugh at the helm as part of their own season of change. Harbaugh left for the Los Angeles Chargers and Sherrone Moore is in charge of the program.

Michigan will have Alex Orji as its quarterback and Donovan Edwards will lead the running game.

GeorgiaOhio StateOregonTexasAlabamaOle MissNotre DamePenn StateMichiganFlorida StateMissouriUtahLSUClemsonTennesseeOklahomaOklahoma StateKansas StateMiami (FL)Texas A&MArizonaKansasUSCNorth Carolina StateIowa

