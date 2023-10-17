Georgia’s Brock Bowers may miss at least 4 weeks after ankle surgery: report

Georgia Bulldogs star Brock Bowers will have surgery on his injured left ankle, the school said Monday.

Bowers suffered the injury during the team’s 37-20 win against Vanderbilt on Saturday. Coach Kirby Smart initially said Bowers suffered a sprained ankle, citing X-rays that were negative, though the team did not know how severe the injury was.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The All-American is expected to have TightRope surgery, ESPN reported. Recovery from the procedure is usually four to six weeks. The report noted that former Alabama standout Tua Tagovailoa had the surgery while he played at Alabama in 2018 and was out for a month.

The timeline, as of now, is unclear for Bowers.

He was injured at the end of a 14-yard gain that got the Bulldogs down to the Commodores’ 11-yard line. He was tackled by Vanderbilt safety Savion Riley on the sideline and the junior was slow to get up. He limped heavily when he got up.

RUTGERS STUNS MICHIGAN STATE WITH 18-POINT COMEBACK VICTORY, NEARS BOWL ELIGIBILITY

Bowers has been a key part of the Georgia offense. In seven games this season, he has 41 receptions for 567 yards and four touchdowns. He was on the back-to-back national championship teams.

Georgia moved to 7-0 with the win and remained No. 1 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll but the Bulldogs’ stranglehold on the top spot is slipping. They received 43 first-place votes down from 50 last week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Michigan received 16 first-place votes, up from 11 last week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.