Georgia’s Carson Beck appears to make relationship with Hanna Cavinder official

It’s good vibes only for Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck.

Beck, a potential Heisman Trophy candidate this season, appeared to make his relationship with Hanna Cavinder official on Instagram on Monday. In a collage of posts on his social media account, he posted a photo of himself and Cavinder holding hands in the heat of the summer.

Beck captioned the photo “GVO,” which appeared to stand for good vibes only.

Speculation ran rampant over whether the two were dating. A video shared on social media last week showed Beck with the Cavinder twins and Haley Cavinder’s boyfriend Jake Ferguson. Haley shared a TikTok video with Ferguson that caught a glimpse of the new couple.

Beck and Cavinder have a big year coming up.

Beck returns as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs. He had 3,941 passing yards and 24 touchdown passes in 14 games for Georgia last season. Georgia’s hope for a three-peat national championship run ended with a loss to Alabama in the SEC Championship. The team defeated a depleted Florida State team in the Orange Bowl, 63-3.

Cavinder is set to return to the basketball court for the Miami Hurricanes after taking the year off. She and her sister are among the top NIL earners because of their following on social media.

Cavinder played in 34 games for the Hurricanes in the 2022-23 season. Miami got to the Elite Eight before losing to eventual national champion LSU.

