Georgia’s famed mascot staying home for team’s game vs Texas: ‘Crazy as hell’

The Georgia Bulldogs will hit the road to face the Texas Longhorns in a pivotal SEC matchup that could determine the team’s College Football Playoff fate later this year.

No. 5 Georgia will be without a key member of its program in its corner – Uga XI.

Charles Seiler, who owns the English bulldog, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the dog, also known as “Boom,” will not be making the trip to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin as it’s too far.

“This dog hasn’t been on a plane yet and hasn’t been on a bus yet,” Seiler told the paper. “He is really young and immature and crazy as hell, and this game just wasn’t a good fit for us.”

Seiler added: “He looks like a puppy, but he’s big. He’s a great dog and we love him, but he tends to be a bull in a china shop sometimes. Hopefully, he’ll grow out of it.”

He also noted that Uga XI didn’t make the trip to Kentucky for that game either.

Uga XI’s father was famously involved in an incident with Bevo, the Longhorns’ mascot, at the Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day 2019. Bevo charged the bulldog – an interaction that went viral across social media.

Seiler denied to the paper that was the reason for Uga XI’s absence.

Texas, the No. 1 team in the nation, is looking to continue its reign at the top. Georgia fell short against Alabama earlier this season, and a second loss may hinder their chances further of getting to the expanded Playoff.

