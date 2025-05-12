Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors spark up as report reveals NBA star open to move

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors started to swirl on Monday as a new report offered a glimpse of just how willing the Milwaukee Bucks star would be for a potential move.

Antetokounmpo is “open-minded” about looking to continue his career elsewhere should he decide that his career with the Bucks had run its course, ESPN reported. NBA teams were reportedly expected to check in with Milwaukee more frequently than they have been to check the organization’s temperature on how close they are to trading him.

No specific teams were named in the report, and it did not appear the Bucks were in active discussions to trading the one-time NBA champion and two-time MVP. However, the team and Antetokounmpo’s reps were reportedly expected to talk about the future in the offseason.

The question about whether he would stay in Milwaukee loomed as soon as the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks in the playoffs. He was asked in the immediate aftermath of the playoff loss whether he still believed he could win a second championship with the Bucks.

“I’m not going to do this. I’m not going to do this,” Antetokounmpo said. “I know … whatever I say, I know how it’s going to translate. I don’t know, man. I wish I was still playing. I wish I was still competing and going back to Milwaukee. I don’t know.”

He still has two guaranteed years left on his contract in addition to a player option for the 2027-28 season.

Milwaukee did take a big swing in trying to build a superstar-laden team to get to that second title. The Bucks traded for Damian Lillard to partner with Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.

However, since the 2021 championship the team has not made it back to the conference finals and has been eliminated from the postseason in the first round three consecutive times. The team went from Mike Budenholzer to Adrian Griffin to Doc Rivers as head coach as well.

The Brooklyn Nets, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets have all been named as potential suitors for the star player. The picture could become clearer once the NBA Draft Lottery shakes out after Monday night.

Antetokounmpo is a nine-time All-Star who has been just as impactful on the franchise as Lew Alcindor. During the 2024-25 season, he averaged 30.4 points and 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.