Giants’ Abdul Carter experienced prank call like Shedeur Sanders, others on draft night: report

Add Abdul Carter to the list of NFL Draft prospects who were prank-called during the festivities late last week.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Carter, the New York Giants‘ third overall selection on Thursday night, got a prank call during the second pick of the draft, which the Jacksonville Jaguars traded into from the Cleveland Browns.

The prank said that Carter was going to be taken with the second pick.

“It’s unfortunate that these private numbers are getting to the people making the prank calls,” Drew Rosenhaus, Carter’s agent, told ESPN. “Abdul and I knew it was BS and didn’t even tell his family about the call.”

Carter did not have to wait too long after the prank, as the Giants called his name for real with the next pick. However, he was not the only one dealing with pranksters on draft day.

Several others had to deal with fake calls, but none more public than Shedeur Sanders.

The NFL announced on Wednesday it is fining the Atlanta Falcons $250,000 and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich $100,000 over the leak of Sanders’ private phone number used for draft day calls.

Ulbrich’s son, 21-year-old Jax, was at the center of Sanders’ prank call, as the Falcons announced in a statement that he had “unintentionally came across the draft contact phone number for Shedeur sanders off an open iPad while visiting his parent’s home and wrote the number down to later conduct a prank call.”

While it was not Jax who called Sanders, one of his friends impersonated New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

Jax later issued an apology on social media, saying “what I did was completely inexcusable, embarrassing and shameful.”

Other than Sanders and Carter, Penn State’s Tyler Warren was pranked when the New York Jets were on the clock at No. 7 overall, per FOX Sports’ Jordan Schultz.

The Associated Press also learned that quarterback Kyle McCord, defensive tackle Mason Graham and offensive tackle Chase Lundt were all involved in unrelated prank calls.

NFL.com noted how a league memo is sent out every year of players’ phone numbers and is marked “confidential.” They are sent to the general manager, head coach and player personnel director of every team, and that is all.

The report added that every owner, head coach and GM must certify in writing that no violations were made, including “sharing of non-public information.”

