Giants agree to 3-year deal with Saquon Barkley’s replacement: report

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

With Saquon Barkley heading down the New Jersey turnpike to play for the Philadelphia Eagles, the New York Giants were quick to find his replacement.

Former Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary has reportedly agreed to a three-year deal to join the Giants next season, per multiple outlets.

The deal is worth $16.5 million and could get up to $19.5 million with incentives, per ESPN.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Singletary, 26, is coming off a career-high 898 yards with the Texans, where he earned 10 starts over 17 games. The Texans initially went with Dameon Pierce as their starter, but Singletary stood out more as the season progressed, and Houston preferred his services more.

He also collected four rushing touchdowns and averaged 4.2 yards per carry in his one and only season with the Texans.

SAQUON BARKLEY, EAGLES AGREE TO 3-YEAR DEAL: REPORTS

Singletary was drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft, and earned the starting role in 2020 when he rushed for 687 yards in 16 games. He was better in 2017 with 870 yards and eight total touchdowns (seven receiving), and had 819 yards and five rushing scores in 2022.

The arrival of James Cook in Buffalo led to him signing with the Texans in free agency last year, and he made the best of his opportunity for a team that made it to the AFC Divisional Round.

It’s also worth noting Giants head coach Brian Daboll is familiar with Singletary given his time with the Bills as offensive coordinator prior to joining the Giants in 2022.

Giants fans are still shocked, though, to see Barkley playing for a hated rival in the Eagles, who reportedly will sign him to a three-year pact worth up to $46.76 million when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

Barkley all but confirmed the news with an X post thanking everyone for his six years in a Giants uniform, while being “excited for the next chapter.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Singletary will join a backfield that has running backs Eric Gray, a 2023 NFL Draft pick, and Gary Brightwell on the roster now. As of now, Singletary should be the presumed starter in 2024 and beyond.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.