Giants are ‘absolutely done’ with Daniel Jones, NFL Network host says

The New York Giants are “absolutely done” with quarterback Daniel Jones, NFL Network broadcaster and radio host Rich Eisen said on his show on Monday.

The Giants entered the 2024 offseason in an interesting predicament. The team has the No. 6 overall pick in the draft with rumors swirling they are willing to move up in the order with hopes of selecting a quarterback, while some fans may prefer a wide receiver in the first round.

Eisen fanned the flames of the possibility of the Giants moving on from Jones even as he just finished up an injury-filled 2023 in the first year of a four-year, $160 million contract he signed last year. The Giants guaranteed $92 million of that contract with $81 million guaranteed at signing.

“The Giants are absolutely done with Daniel Jones,” Eisen said on his show. “Might have to play him this year, but that ain’t it, and they feel that ain’t it. The words I heard at the Combine multiple times were ‘buyer’s remorse.’”

The NFL Scouting Combine is typically when rumors start to move and swirl as teams put up smoke screens to turn other teams to try to drum up interest for players potentially going on the trade block.

Jones only played in six games during the 2023 season. He was coming off of a year in which he led the Giants to the playoffs for the first time since 2016. He showed just how effective he could be when he is at full health.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen expressed faith in Jones last week.

“I have faith in Daniel as our starting quarterback,’ he said.

Schoen said Jones understood the team will need to add a quarterback at some point to back him up.

“He’s coming off an injury. Tommy DeVito is under contract and Daniel, so we’ll bring in either a veteran quarterback through free agency – Tyrod (Taylor) is in the mix there, too,” Schoen added. “We’re going to talk to Tyrod’s representatives this week, and Tyrod’s a true pro. He has been really good for not only Daniel but Tommy DeVito and his progress throughout the year. He’s a true pro.

“So, we’ll address the position. Again, it can be through free agency, and it doesn’t preclude us from doing it in the Draft as well.”

Truly, the Giants have a different need than a quarterback. The team has not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018.

