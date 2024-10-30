Giants’ Brian Burns gets vocal after 3rd straight loss: ‘The team needs to grow up’

New season, same result for the New York Giants, who are now 2-6 after losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Monday Night Football.”

For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, the Giants have two or fewer wins at this stage, and a newcomer on the roster isn’t happy.

Brian Burns, who was traded for and extended this offseason to remain with the Giants long-term, was vocal about his displeasure with the team’s performance through eight games.

“The team needs to grow up,” he said, via NJ.com.

Burns isn’t the only Giant that can’t stand the three-game losing streak and a record that has them at the bottom of the NFC East.

“I think we have to show more passion as a team — or as leaders,” defensive captain Dexter Lawrence added.

Of course, it’s still early in the season, and any team has the chance to rip off a win streak that can get them back in playoff contention.

But, with the rest of the NFC East there, including the 3-4 Dallas Cowboys, the Giants will need to get things going immediately if they wish to play through January 2025.

Effort is what Burns, Lawerence and the rest of the Giants want to see, as it wasn’t on full display Monday night in Acrisure Stadium as they went down 26-18 to the Steelers.

Head coach Brian Daboll benched cornerback Deonte Banks, the team’s first-round draft choice in 2023, who had another play with a lack of effort after it showed up on tape in the rout against the Philadelphia Eagles last week.

Lawrence, usually one to control his emotions, was seen ripping into his teammates on the sideline as the Steelers were having their way with the defense throughout the game.

“We’ve got to play harder!” Lawrence yelled. “We’ve got to stop that play!”

Lawrence was directing his anger toward the secondary on the sideline, which led to jawing back and forth before the tension dissipated.

Unfortunately for the Giants and their fan base, they’ve been used to this feeling midway through the season, albeit the 2022 campaign, where they not only made the playoffs, but beat the Minnesota Vikings to move on to the divisional round.

That was Daboll’s and GM Joe Schoen’s first year in New York, but it hasn’t gone well since for the franchise, bringing their job security into question if this trend continues for the remainder of the year.

Things are not going well for Big Blue, but the team’s leaders are calling everyone out now ahead of Week 9’s matchup against the division’s leader — the Washington Commanders.

