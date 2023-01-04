Giants’ Brian Daboll honors Damar Hamlin with custom hat, offers prayers: ‘He’s a tremendous young man’

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll honored Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin with a special hat during Wednesday’s practice and described him to the media shortly after as “a tremendous young man.”

Daboll, who served as the Bills’ offensive coordinator during Hamlin’s rookie season last year, opened Wednesday’s press conference with a strong message in support of Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center after suffering cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals.

“On behalf of our organization, myself, Joe [Schoen], the players, some of the coaches, some of the staff members – a lot of us have been around Damar – we offer our prayers to him, to his family, to the people in that organization.”

He continued: “They’ve been through a lot and this is tragic. It was tragic to see. I feel for Damar most importantly, his family, but all the players and coaches that are around him every day. He’s a tremendous young man and I just pray for his recovery.”

Daboll was also spotted wearing a baseball cap with Hamlin’s No.3 in honor of the second-year safety.

He declined to talk about the specifics of what he said when he addressed the team but said he had the team physiologist speak with them and the team chaplain lead a prayer.

The Giants clinched their first playoff berth in six years with Sunday’s win over the Indianapolis Colts but Monday’s terrifying scene has led players and teams from around the league to echo the same message: some things are bigger than football.