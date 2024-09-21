Giants’ Brian Daboll on the brink of losing the locker room amid disastrous start: report

Days after New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll stared down a reporter after being asked if he was “concerned” about his job security, a new report indicates that there might be some truth to those questions.

The Giants’ 2024 campaign is off to a brutal start after their latest loss against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. The team is now 0-2 for the ninth time since 2013.

“So again, what really happened 10 years ago or last year, like I’ve always said, really has no bearing on anything this season,” Daboll said Monday. “I thought we made some improvements in a lot of areas. Need to continue to improve on the things that we’re not doing well at this time and focus on the Cleveland Browns.”

But the road ahead looks challenging for the Giants, and ESPN reporter Jordan Raanan reported Thursday that there’s trouble brewing inside the locker room.

“I’ve spoken to guys over the past few days – a bunch of guys, a handful of guys – and some of them, not all of them, said how it’s starting to get shaky in there,” he said on the latest episode of “Breaking Big Blue.”

“The confidence in Brian Daboll is hanging by a thread. . . . These are things that [the players] talk about, that their trust in him is waning.”

“This is about as tenuous as I’ve seen the locker room since 2017, when things fell apart on Ben Mcadoo,” he added.

Thursday’s report follows reports that wide receiver Jalin Hyatt requested a trade this summer. According to an ESPN report, sources said that Hyatt said at a practice just before the start of the season that he should be traded if the Giants weren’t going to utilize the second-year wideout.

Hyatt denied the report, adding that he has “respect” for Daboll.

“I didn’t say that. I don’t know where that came from, but that’s false,” Hyatt said. “I love being here. Joe, Dabs, I got so much respect for trading up for me and getting me. So, whatever that rumor was, it’s not true at all.”

The Giants will play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.

