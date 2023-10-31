Giants’ Daniel Jones cleared for return ahead of Raiders matchup as quarterback woes mount

The New York Giants were facing a grim reality on Sunday night after losing backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor to an apparent rib injury during the first half of the 13-10 loss to the New York Jets.

With starting quarterback Daniel Jones sidelined for the third straight week with a neck injury, the situation for the Giants was not looking good.

On Monday morning, however, head coach Brian Daboll revealed the promising news that Jones had been cleared for contact and would be “ready to go next week” after undergoing a series of tests.

Jones’ availability for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders follows a brutal loss over the weekend that saw Taylor go down hard with an apparent rib injury.

Daboll said Monday that Taylor was still in the hospital with a rib injury, but declined to discuss the extent of it.

“He’s pretty sore right now, so assume he’ll be out here – I can’t tell you when, but he’s got sore ribs right now.”

Undrafted rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito was forced to step in and did not miss a beat, scoring a six-yard touchdown in the opening possession of the third quarter. However, the New Jersey native was limited to running plays on the ground, throwing the just seven times.

He had two completions but finished with negative net yards passing and was sacked twice.

Daboll said “there’s definitely a possibility” that the Giants will explore adding another quarterback to the roster this week.

Jones has missed three games since he was hurt on a blindside sack against the Miami Dolphins on Oct. 8. He was cleared before Sunday’s game, but had already been ruled out by kickoff.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.