Giants’ Daniel Jones comes out of shell while ‘undercover’ at Boss store in American Dream Mall

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones went “undercover” at the Boss store in the American Dream Mall right outside his home MetLife Stadium to see if any customers recognized him.

During his day as an “employee,” Jones, who normally has a stoic personality on the field and during media appearances, showed a shy sense of humor and even an ability to converse in a different language.

“Looking for anything in particular?” Jones ask customers at the start of the video while trying to have them buy Boss Giants gear. One customer, though, blatantly ignored Jones.

“He didn’t really want to talk to me, huh?” Jones said, laughing to another employee. But Jones admitted, “I’m kinda like that when I shop.”

Another customer said he was a “big Giants fan” but didn’t recognize his team’s signal-caller.

“What do you think about the Giants’ quarterback? You think he’s going to give them a chance this year?” Jones asked the Giants fan.

Jones’ humor came into play when he asked another group of shoppers if they liked football, and after they replied with a “yes,” he asked what team they like. One of them said the Philadelphia Eagles, the Giants’ rival in the NFC East.

“Eagles?” Jones said in disgust. “Man, come on.”

Another one said the Green Bay Packers, and Jones replied with, “Packers fan? What are you just picking random teams?”

Jones tried getting the group to buy some Giants gear, but the Eagles fan said his parents wouldn’t be too happy.

“I’m sure you’ve disappointed your parents before, it’s alright,” Jones said as everyone chuckled.

Jones was even speaking Spanish to a customer who didn’t speak English well, something that took fans aback in the comments.

“Daniel Jones speaking Spanish wasn’t on my bingo card for today,” one X user wrote.

Toward the end of the video, customers begin recognizing Jones, with the group that included the Eagles and Packers fans eventually figuring out that they were talking to the Giants quarterback.

Jones ended up shaking some hands and taking pictures with customers who couldn’t believe he was in the store.

Players in all sports have done this sort of undercover work at multiple stores in the past, and the reactions, or lack thereof, are always hilarious to watch.

Jones is preparing for a Giants season that is filled with high expectations after he anchored an offense that delivered the franchise’s first playoff win since 2016. It led to a four-year extension that will pay him an average $40 million per season.