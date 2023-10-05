Giants’ Daniel Jones owns up to moment head coach threw tablet in frustration: ‘I can’t afford to do that’

NFL fans saw a viral clip in the making Monday night when New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll finished talking to quarterback Daniel Jones, who had just thrown a pick-six against the Seattle Seahawks.

Daboll was exasperated with Jones, and after airing his complaints, Daboll tossed a Microsoft tablet onto the bench in apparent disgust.

The clip has spread on social media, and Giants fans have speculated Daboll is getting frustrated with Jones as the team continues to struggle on offense to start the season.

But Jones took the speculation and comments about that moment in stride Wednesday when speaking with reporters, owning up to the fact that he made his head coach react like that in the first place.

“I mean, we were all frustrated,” Jones, who was sacked 11 times in the game, said. “Just a costly mistake. I can’t afford to do that. We were all frustrated, and that’s part of it.”

The mistake came on second and goal from Seattle’s 5-yard line, the Giants desperate for a touchdown to get back into the game. The score was 14-3, and the Giants’ defense was making plays to give the offense a chance.

But Jones made the wrong read when he passed out left to Parris Campbell and didn’t see rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who already had his first career sack in the game earlier.

Witherspoon jumped the route and took it 97 yards to make it 21-3. It was Witherspoon’s first career interception and pick-six.

Instead of a drive that could have swung the momentum to the home team, it was a demoralizing moment the Giants never recovered from.

Jones was asked about his reaction to those coaching moments with Daboll.

“No, I mean, like I said, we were all frustrated and can’t afford to make that mistake,” he explained.

“You’ve got to put it away immediately and get back out there and play ball. Can’t afford to dwell on any of that very long. Obviously, after the game, you try to learn from it and see where you went wrong.”

Giants fans had high expectations after the Giants’ playoff victory over the Minnesota Vikings to make it to the NFL divisional round last season against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Giants got crushed in that game, but the first season under Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen was viewed as a success with building blocks.

The Giants’ 1-3 start has shocked both fans and experts.

Jones said he was confident the offense can get back on track after the Giants put together a 31-point comeback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2. The Giants face the Miami Dolphins this week and the Buffalo Bills next week

The Giants are second worst in the NFL in total yards at 252 per game, ahead of only the Cincinnati Bengals. They are also dead last in points per game with 11.5 and haven’t scored a touchdown in the first half yet.

“I’m certainly confident in the group we have and what we can be,” Jones said. “It’s about what you do on the field and what you do on game day. That’s what matters. That’s what we’re focused on.”