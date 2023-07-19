Giants’ Darius Slayton defends Tyrod Taylor, blames backup role on lung mishap

New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton is defending another teammate this week after a social media user inadvertently slighted quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

Slayton defended Taylor in a tweet Tuesday after one user took aim at Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts by comparing Hurts to the former Los Angeles Chargers signal-caller.

“What we are NOT going to do is act like Ty is a bum,” Slayton tweeted.

“Only reason he isn’t currently an NFL starter is cuz some idiot stabbed him in the lung.”

Before a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, a team doctor punctured Taylor’s lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection to his cracked ribs, an injury he sustained during the Chargers’ season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020.

The injury paved the way for rookie Justin Herbert to eventually take over as the starter while Taylor remained out the remainder of the season.

ESPN reported in September that Taylor had sued the team doctor for medical malpractice.

Taylor signed a one-year deal to join the Houston Texans in 2021 but was quickly replaced by Davis Mills after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 2.

In March 2022, he signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Giants.

Slayton’s tweet defending Taylor follows his defense of star running back Saquon Barkley, who failed to reach a long-term deal by Monday’s franchise tag extension deadline.

“This is like not buying YOUR wife a wedding ring because 31 other men decided THEIR wife wasn’t worth it,” the wideout said in response to questions why the Giants would invest in the running back position when other teams aren’t.

Barkley had his best year yet in 2022. It was the first time he played at least 16 games in a season since his rookie year. He ran for 1,312 yards with 10 touchdowns. He also had 57 catches for 338 yards. He was a Pro Bowler for the second time in his career.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.