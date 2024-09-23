Giants’ Devin Singletary makes late-game decision to avoid touchdown causing brutal bad beat for bettors

New York Giants running back Devin Singletary iced the game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday with a 43-yard run as the team picked up its first win of the 2024 season, 21-15.

While Giants fans will be happy with the victory, general NFL fans who may have placed a wager on the team or had Singletary in their fantasy football lineup were pulling their hair out with the play.

Singletary could have walked into the end zone for a touchdown. The score would have stopped the clock and given the Browns the ball back with 2:23 left in the game. The total score would have been at either 42 or 43 points in that scenario. Instead, not scoring allowed the Giants to run out the clock and win the game.

Some NFL fans had bet that the total score would be over 37.5. The total score was finalized at 36 points.

Needless to say, some fans were upset.

Regardless, he finished with 65 rushing yards and scored a touchdown in the first quarter. The Giants moved to 1-2 on the season.

Singletary recorded 132 rushing yards and a touchdown in the two games before their win over Cleveland. He signed with New York in the offseason after one season with the Houston Texans.

He spent the first four years of his career with the Buffalo Bills. He learned under Brian Daboll when the current Giants head coach was an offensive coordinator for the AFC East team.

