Giants’ Dexter Lawrence ready for Week 1 game vs Vikings: ‘I’m excited’

New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is just hitting his stride.

Lawrence made his second consecutive Pro Bowl appearance last year after racking up 4.5 sacks and 53 total tackles in 16 games for the Giants. However, after New York had a disappointing season, Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is a chance to start fresh.

“Really important having a fast start,” he told Fox News Digital days before the team took the field for their first regular-season game of 2024. “We preach that every day and I think the guys are buying in and having a good week of practice so far. So, I’m excited.”

The Giants have historically fielded great defenses with Michael Strahan, Lawrence Taylor, Justin Tuck – the names go on. Establishing a winning mindset starts at the top of the organization and trickles down and is reminded to the players at their practice facility.

It has been a few years since the Giants have been ranked in the top 10 in major defensive categories. It is up to Lawrence to lead the pack.

“I think it starts with the players and helping everybody know the importance of every little detail and what it takes to win a game,” Lawrence said. “As leaders on this team, I think we’ve been doing a good job helping the guys understand the importance and cherish every moment that we get here.”

Lawrence earned Defensive Player of the Year votes last year as well.

With his star status rising, Lawrence partnered with Campbell’s Chunky for its Campbell’s Sacks Hunger program. For every sack made across the NFL, Chunky will donate 1,000 meals to feeding America.

He was flanked by cans of Campbell’s Chunky while talking to Fox News Digital.

“It’s exciting,” he said. “You grew up watching these commercials. My mom was a little upset she couldn’t be in but … you grew up watching this and dreaming of this one day and now you being a part of it seeing how it actually impacts the world and I think that’s why I’m really excited.”

