Giants draft pick Cam Skattebo makes strong statement about bruising playing style

Cam Skattebo made a name for himself in college football for Arizona State by running over defenders while getting more yards on the ground as the Sun Devils surprised the sport in 2024.

The New York Giants made Skattebo their fourth-round selection and his comment from rookie minicamp may get fans amped for the start of the 2025 season.

He said Friday that while scoring a touchdown is good, the possibility of trucking an opponent on the way to the end zone is even better.

“It feels good when you run somebody over and then get in the end zone,” Skattebo said. “I mean it feels good when you get in the end zone, but imagine running someone over and then running another person over and then getting in the end zone. It’s that much better.”

Skattebo ran for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns during his senior season with the Sun Devils. Arizona State made the College Football Playoff and nearly stunned the Texas Longhorns in the Peach Bowl. The team finished 11-3.

Now, Skattebo will look to make the 53-man roster. He enters a running back room that has veteran Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr., who came on strong during his rookie season, running for 839 yards and scoring five touchdowns.

Skattebo, while playing up his elusiveness, vowed to keep proving his doubters wrong.

“This past year I didn’t do it a ton,” he added. “I more so hit people or attacked their one shoulder, but I mean, if people want to sleep, they can sleep. I have no issue with that. It’s been something I’ve had to deal with my whole life, so I’m going to continue to do what I need to do to be successful and play as long as I can in this league.”