Giants fans come out in full force after Kadarius Toney’s rough night

Kadarius Toney had a night he will never forget for all the wrong reasons.

In the NFL season opener Thursday night, the Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver played a big factor in the 21-20 loss to the Detroit Lions.

The third-year receiver dropped three crucial passes. The first turned into a pick-six, the second forced the Chiefs to kick a field goal and the third would have gone for a huge gain in the fourth quarter. He finished with one catch for one yard and one rush for negative-one yard.

So, if you are reading this, you have as many scrimmage yards as Kadarius Toney this season.

Toney was traded to the Chiefs last year from the New York Giants, who drafted him 20th overall in 2021. Some Giants fans criticized the move because the oft-injured Toney is still a freak athlete at a position the Giants have been lacking.

The criticism increased when Toney scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl and had the longest punt return in Super Bowl history.

For some reason, throughout the offseason, Toney could not stop talking about his former team.

He once said his Super Bowl ring will go on his middle finger “for everybody in New York.”

He also got into a vulgar spat with a Giants fan on Twitter over the summer.

As expected, Giants fans had a field day on social media after Thursday night’s game.

Even a former Giant chimed in.

“Prayers up for Kadarius Toney’s mentions from Giants nation,” former Giants kicker Lawrence Tynes posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Some took notice that Toney’s X account is no longer active; however, it’s unclear when Toney suspended his account.

The Giants acquired a third- and sixth-round pick for Toney and used the third-rounder to acquire tight end Darren Waller.

The Chiefs will look to get back in the win column Sept. 17 when they travel to Jacksonville to face the Jaguars.