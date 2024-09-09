Giants fans wait to heckle Daniel Jones after putrid performance in loss vs Vikings

New York Giants fans let their team hear it on Sunday amid a 28-6 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

New York recorded 240 total yards on 11 drives and had just over 32 minutes of total possession. The offense was only getting 3.5 yards per play and turned the ball over twice.

The team really heard it when Daniel Jones threw a brutal pick six to Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel on what appeared to be a simple screen play. Jones looked directly to his right and stared down his receiver just enough for Van Ginkel to make the play.

Jones heard it from the crowd during and after the game.

Video posted to X showed fans waiting around by the players’ exit. As Jones walked out, he was heckled. One fan called him “Danny Pennies” to mock his “Danny Dimes” nickname. Other fans were spotted burning his jersey in the MetLife Stadium parking lot.

Jones was 22-of-42 with 186 passing yards and five sacks. It was his first game back after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year. He has not thrown a touchdown pass since Sept. 17, 2023.

“Obviously not good enough,” Jones said of his performance after the loss. “Didn’t get in the end zone, scored six points. Didn’t create much rhythm and flow for ourselves.

“I’ve got to be better, certainly got to play better, give ourselves more chances to make plays and execute more consistently.”

Giants defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was unhappy with the fan reaction.

“I don’t respect it, honestly,” Lawrence said of the boos, via SNY TV. “I get it, they want to see their team win. It’s just a rough patch. It is what it is.”

The Giants will have a chance to get in the win column next week on the road against the Washington Commanders.

