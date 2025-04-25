Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son fuels draft day speculation with social media post

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The son of New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen fueled speculation this week that the organization would draft a quarterback with the third overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after he reportedly shared a video of Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart on social media.

Screenshots of Carson Schoen’s Instagram went viral on social media Wednesday, the eve of the 2025 NFL Draft, after he appeared to share a highlight video of Dart to his Instagram story.

Screenshots circulating on social media brought up memories of when Schoen’s son told him to trade up to select quarterback Jayden Daniels, who was eventually taken by the Washington Commanders, in the 2024 draft, a moment captured during last year’s “Hard Knocks” season.

According to reports, Carson’s Instagram went private on social media after he posted the highlight reel.

The Giants addressed their quarterback issues in the offseason by bringing in two veteran signal-callers. Jameis Winston was signed last month to a two-year deal, and Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson was brought in the next week on a one-year deal reportedly worth up to $21 million.

Schoen said last week the Giants’ offseason moves mean they’ll have options Thursday night.

“I think we put ourselves in a position where I don’t think it’s mandatory or something with our feet to the fire, that we have to do,” he said. “I think the two guys we signed have played a lot of ball. They’ve got a lot of skins on the wall. I do think we’ve upgraded that room compared to where it was a year ago.”

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has been linked to the Giants in the first round. If the Giants go for a quarterback, Cam Ward is expected to be the first overall pick, meaning Dart or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders would be available.

But if Carson has any say this draft cycle, the answer seems obvious.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.