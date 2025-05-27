Giants’ Jaxson Dart balks at buying preferred jersey number from teammate, suggests price tag was ‘too much’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Giants made what was largely viewed as a surprising decision when the team selected Jaxson Dart in the first round of the NFL Draft.

While Dart’s name had been linked to the Giants leading up to the draft, New York put its belief in the young quarterback on full display by trading up to pick the former Ole Miss signal caller. Dart wore the No. 2 jersey at Ole Miss, a number that currently belongs to Giants cornerback Deonte Banks.

Banks gave up the No. 3 jersey number after he reached a deal in March with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson for an undisclosed amount. Banks then decided to switch to No. 2.

Dart explored regaining his preferred jersey number, but ultimately determined that Banks’ asking price was not something he was willing to pay.

“Yeah, it’s too much,” the 22-year-old told Cllct Media as he laughed. “Too much.”

The latest NFL collective bargaining agreement introduced fixed rookie pay scales, which effectively eliminates negotiations.

Since Dart was the 25th overall pick, he was slotted to earn a total of $16.9 million over the life of his first contract. The projected four-year deal is also expected to include an estimated $9 million signing bonus.

Dart wore the No. 6 jersey once he arrived at Giants rookie minicamp earlier this month. At that time, Dart suggested he was still considering making a deal for the No. 2 jersey.

“I think we’ll come to a final decision here soon,” Dart said. “Quite honestly, I kind of have to just look at the pictures to see if I like myself in No. 6.”

Last year, Drew Lock wore the No. 2 in his lone season with the Giants. Lock agreed to a two-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks last month.

