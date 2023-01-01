Giants’ Kayvon Thibodeaux celebrates sack as Colts’ Nick Foles writhes in pain

New York Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux has made a major impact for his team over the last few weeks and the solid play continued against the Indianapolis Colts.

The young pass rusher had four tackles, a sack and two tackles for a loss against Colts quarterback Nick Foles in the first half of their game. New York took a 24-3 lead into halftime.

But it was a sack on Foles toward the end of the Colts’ final drive of the first half that raised eyebrows. Thibodeaux got to Foles for his fourth sack of the season and celebrated by doing snow angels on the dry turf at MetLife Stadium. Next to Thibodeaux’s snow angels was Foles, who was down in pain.

Foles appeared to be writhing in pain as the pass rusher celebrated next to him. It wasn’t clear whether Thibodeaux knew that Foles was injured on the play but the optics didn’t look great and the NFL world watching the game voiced their opinion about the move on social media.

Sam Ehlinger came into the game for Foles in the second half.

The Giants came into the game needing a win to get into the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season.

Thibodeaux has been a big reason why the Giants have turned things around. New York made him the No. 5 overall pick of the 2022 draft and he’s been a key player since making his debut in Week 3.

He had 44 tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery for a touchdown coming into the game against the Colts.