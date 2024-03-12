Giants land Brian Burns in trade with Panthers, shell out $150M extension: report

Things were looking bleak for New York Giants fans on Monday, as Saquon Barkley and Xavier McKinney headed elsewhere with agreed-upon deals with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers respectively.

But Giants GM Joe Schoen changed that with a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers for two-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Brian Burns, per multiple reports.

The Giants are reportedly sending 2024 second- and fifth-round picks to the Panthers in exchange for Burns, who was set to play on the franchise tag this season if he didn’t get a long-term extension.

Well, that’s exactly what Schoen is dishing out, as Burns’ agent, Todd France, told NFL Network he’s agreed to a five-year deal worth a maximum value of $150 million with $87.5 million guaranteed.

Burns, 25, is now the second-highest-paid edge rusher in the league.

Tensions were high between Burns and the Panthers, who couldn’t find common ground on a long-term extension after his rookie contract went up.

The 16th overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft was looking for big money after putting together 46.0 sacks and 246 tackles over 80 games with Carolina, yet they used the franchise tag on him before the league deadline with the possibility that a trade may go down.

The Giants jumped on that chance, knowing they needed a more formidable defensive line. Kayvon Thibodeaux took a leap in 2023 and Dexter Lawrence inked a large extension this past offseason to remain the team’s interior force on defense.

Burns had eight sacks, 50 tackles, 18 quarterback hits and one forced fumble over 16 games in 2023 for a woeful Panthers team that finished with the league’s worst record.

This performance came after a career-high was set in 2022 with 12.5 sacks, 63 tackles, 22 quarterback hits, three passes defended and 17 tackles for loss over 16 games.

The Giants will be under new defensive direction this season, with former Tennessee Titans defensive coordinator Shane Bowen assuming the same role in East Rutherford, which was left vacant in Wink Martindale’s departure.

Schoen may not be done adding to the Giants’ defense either, with McKinney leaving a hole in the secondary at safety. But he was active on the offensive line, adding veteran guards Jon Runyan and Jermaine Eluemunor to address a high-priority need.

Running back Devin Singletary reportedly agreed to terms on a team friendly, three-year deal to replace Barkley in the backfield.

The Giants are also armed with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft.

