Giants legend jokes he’s ‘about to put pads on’ during Eagles blowout

The Philadelphia Eagles are making the New York Giants look like a Pop Warner team Saturday night.

The Eagles led 28-0 at halftime.

Jalen Hurts and company went up and down the field at will, and the Giants defense had no answers.

At least they thought.

Lawrence Taylor took to Twitter during the first half and joked at a return amid the blowout.

“Bout to put my pads on,” LT tweeted with a laughing emoji.

LT has been retired 30 years, but he might be better than anything the Giants have on defense at the moment.

Taylor is perhaps the greatest defensive player in the history of football. He was inducted to the Hall of Fame in 1999 after 10 Pro Bowls, two Super Bowl titles, three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and an MVP.

Since 1960, his 143 sacks are the most in Giants history and the ninth most in NFL history.

The Giants took down the Minnesota Vikings in the wild-card round but lost to the Eagles in both meetings in the regular season. Philly went 14-3, earning a first-round bye as the NFC’s top seed.

The Giants have not beaten the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field since 2013, and it’s looking like that streak will continue.