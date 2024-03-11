Giants legend Tiki Barber bashes Saquon Barkley’s Eagles decision: ‘You’re dead to me’

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

New York Giants legend Tiki Barber is taking the news that Saquon Barkley will be signing with the Philadelphia Eagles harshly.

In fact, Barber believes everything Barkley has done with the Giants over the past six seasons has been washed away because he decided to go south and play for the NFC East rival.

“He’s dead to us now. You’re dead to us,” Barber said to Barkley over the airwaves on WFAN’s “Evan and Tiki” Monday afternoon. “Good luck, you’re dead to me.”

Barber said an equivalent to this recently on his show when news came out that Barkley was reportedly thinking about heading to the Eagles.

“The fact that Saquon would even contemplate going to play for that team in Philadelphia is insulting to his Giant history and legacy,” Barber explained.

“Go to Baltimore, go to Houston, go to LA Chargers. Do not go to the Philadelphia Eagles, that appreciate and respect and reverence we have for you, Saquon, will be lost. Will be gone.”

Barkley didn’t listen to one of the Giants legends he previously said he wanted to be while with the team. He agreed to a three-year deal worth $37.75 million, and it could go up to $46.76 million with incentives. He will get $26 million guaranteed at signing when the new league year kicks in March 13.

Barkley all but confirmed the deal on X.

“Thank you to everyone who has shown me love and support over the past 6 years… forever grateful!” he tweeted. “Excited for the next chapter.”

Barkley followed up that post with two eagle emojis, while also retweeting now-teammate Darius Slay’s post about the news.

“Yes sir!! We Litty @saquon welcome my guy!” Slay said to the running back who will play his former team twice a year now.

Barber is the Giants’ all-time leading rusher with 10,449 yards, and was someone Barkley aspired to pass after being drafted No. 2 overall in 2018. Barkley has said numerous times prior to his Eagles deal that he wanted to remain a Giant for life, but GM Joe Schoen couldn’t find common ground with him last season when he was slapped with the franchise tag.

It was reported the Giants never made an offer to Barkley this time around, with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears vying with the Eagles for Barkley’s services next season.

